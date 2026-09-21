We finally know which stars turn into black holes

Mariam Gogilashvili, a particle astrophysicist at the University of Copenhagen's Niels Bohr Institute, emphasized the importance of neutrinos in supernovas.

She said they carry away about 99% of the energy released when a star's core collapses.

A slight change in their behavior could determine the fate of an entire star.

This research sheds light on why some massive stars explode into neutron stars while others collapse into black holes.