Gianna Capezio's $30 Tau Robotics cleaning test went viral
Technology
Gianna Capezio from San Francisco just tested out Tau Robotics's new cleaning robot, paying $30 for an hour of chores like vacuuming and making her bed.
The bot was slower than a human but still got things looking tidy.
Her video of the session quickly went viral, sparking lots of buzz about robots doing housework.
Invite-only human-operated robots require homeowner presence
Tau Robotics's service is invite-only for now and handles basic tasks like surface cleaning and light clutter.
The robot is remotely operated by a human using live camera feeds, so you have to be home during the visit since it cannot work alone yet.
For privacy, it records video for AI training but keeps microphones off.
This experiment could be a first step toward fully independent robot helpers in our homes someday.