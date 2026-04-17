Giant Magellan Telescope seeks funding to meet mid-2027 design deadline Technology Apr 17, 2026

The Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is looking for more funding to keep its progress on track.

The GMT Consortium met on April 14, 2026, to check in since the National Science Foundation moved the project into its final design phase last summer.

Daniel Jaffe, who leads the consortium, said they need to finish this stage by mid-2027 so construction can fully start in fiscal year 2028, pending NSF and congressional approval.