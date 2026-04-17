Giant Magellan Telescope seeks funding to meet mid-2027 design deadline
The Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is looking for more funding to keep its progress on track.
The GMT Consortium met on April 14, 2026, to check in since the National Science Foundation moved the project into its final design phase last summer.
Daniel Jaffe, who leads the consortium, said they need to finish this stage by mid-2027 so construction can fully start in fiscal year 2028, pending NSF and congressional approval.
Giant Magellan Telescope uses 7 mirrors
With over $1 billion already raised and 40% of the telescope's components are in active fabrication and assembly, GMT is being built in Chile's Atacama Desert and will use seven massive mirrors to help scientists spot habitable exoplanets and study how galaxies form.
But with additional private investment still needed, the team is hoping more backers will step up to help finish this ambitious project.