GIMS Greater Noida hosts AI workshop for doctors, medical researchers
GIMS in Greater Noida is holding a one-day workshop on July 4, 2026, to help doctors and medical researchers get hands-on with artificial intelligence.
The event is all about showing how AI can make clinical work, teaching, and research easier and more effective.
Live AI demos and practical training
Expect live demos on using AI for medical documentation, analyzing patient data, and building custom AI assistants.
Attendees will get practical training to boost their workflow and decision-making.
As Dr. (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta puts it, the goal is to "foster innovation" and support better patient care with smart tech.
Attendees receive certificate and AI toolkit
Everyone who joins will walk away with a certificate plus tools like a personalized AI assistant (Gem), an interactive NotebookLM notebook, a curated prompt library, and an implementation roadmap, making it easier for healthcare professionals to use these resources in real life.