GitHub launches Copilot Fusion AI, halves cost and speeds tasks
GitHub just dropped Copilot Fusion, an AI tool that helps you code like a pro without breaking the bank.
Announced at GitHub Universe 2026, it runs almost as well as top models but costs half as much and even completes tasks in 40% less time.
Basically, it's designed to help developers work more efficiently.
Copilot Fusion coordinates multiple models
To get people on board early, there is a 30% discount until November 2026.
Copilot Fusion works by coordinating multiple models using single, cascade, and critique execution patterns, so it fits right into different projects.
Plus, GitHub rolled out Copilot Projects to help teams manage multiple AI agents across their code, whether you're working locally or in the cloud.
GitHub is also beefing up its servers and moving to Microsoft Azure soon to keep everything running fast as more people jump in.