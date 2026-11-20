GitHub launches Enterprise Cloud data residency in India December 2026
GitHub is rolling out Enterprise Cloud data residency in India starting in December 2026, letting companies keep their code and in-scope repository data within India.
This is a big deal for sectors like finance and telecom, making it easier for them to use modern development tools while still following local data rules.
The move follows similar launches in the European Union, Australia, and Japan.
GitHub cites 32 million Indian developers
With over 32 million developers in India, GitHub sees the country as a key growth area.
Sharryn Napier, Vice-President, Asia Pacific, India, Japan, and China at GitHub, said this step helps meet rising regulatory demands and gives more organizations access to GitHub's AI features.
By using Microsoft Azure behind the scenes, enterprises can focus on building cool stuff instead of worrying about managing servers.