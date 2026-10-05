Glance adds Siri shopping integration after iOS 27 update
Technology
Glance, the AI-powered consumer platform backed by InMobi, now lets you shop straight through Siri after the latest iOS 27 update.
Just ask Siri for what you want, like "red shoes for a marathon," and get personalized product suggestions without hopping between apps.
Glance unveils on-device try-on, Apple intelligence
The refreshed Glance app uses Apple Intelligence to explain why it suggests certain products, and its new virtual try-on tool (powered by Core AI) works right on your device, so your data stays private.
Plus, with a sleek Liquid Glass design, and the virtual try-on capability will become available on all eligible devices later this year, Glance is aiming for a smoother, smarter shopping experience across approximately 60 million devices, primarily in the United States.