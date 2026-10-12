Glasgow University builds £20 ultrasound device to make nitrate fertilizer
Glasgow University has built a super-affordable device, just £20 (about ₹2,000), that uses ultrasound to turn plain air and water into nitrate fertilizer.
The idea is to help farmers, especially in remote places, make their own fertilizer instead of depending on big factories.
Right now, it is still in the testing phase and not for sale yet.
Device uses more energy than Haber-Bosch
In early lab tests, the device made decent amounts of nitrate in just eight minutes using sound waves to break down nitrogen.
But it currently uses more energy than traditional methods like Haber-Bosch.
The research team, with Dr. Lukman Yusuf and Professor Mark Symes, is working on making it more energy-efficient and practical for everyday farmers, with hopes that one day farmers could make fertilizer right where they need it.