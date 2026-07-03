Glasgow wearable study finds prolonged inactivity raises cancer death risk
Technology
It turns out, sitting or lying down for long stretches, more than 30 minutes at a time, could bump up your risk of dying from cancer.
A University of Glasgow study tracked more than 91,000 people for an average of 12 years using wearable devices and found that every extra hour of nonstop inactivity raises cancer risk by about 10%.
Hour swap lowers cancer death risk
The good news: Swapping just an hour of sitting for light movement like walking or doing chores can lower your cancer death risk by 12%.
Even five minutes of vigorous exercise cuts the risk by 22%.
Lead researcher Dr. Frederick Ho pointed out that even short bursts of light activity are surprisingly protective, though they're often overlooked in health advice.