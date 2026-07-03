Glasgow wearable study finds prolonged inactivity raises cancer death risk Technology Jul 03, 2026

It turns out, sitting or lying down for long stretches, more than 30 minutes at a time, could bump up your risk of dying from cancer.

A University of Glasgow study tracked more than 91,000 people for an average of 12 years using wearable devices and found that every extra hour of nonstop inactivity raises cancer risk by about 10%.