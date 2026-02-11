GLM-5: Zhipu AI's massive new language model takes on GPT-4

GLM-5 uses smart tech like DeepSeek Sparse Attention to process over 128,000 tokens efficiently. It was trained entirely on Huawei chips (no US hardware involved) using the MindSpore framework—pretty cool for tech independence. This version is a big step up from previous GLM-4.x models.

GLM-5 goes toe-to-toe with top models

On coding tasks, GLM-5 goes toe-to-toe with top models like Anthropic's Claude Opus. You can already try it through an API, and open-source weights are available as of February 2026.

Zhipu AI is now listed in Hong Kong and is looking beyond China for new users.