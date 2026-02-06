Global CyberPeace Summit 2026: Making the internet safer for everyone

A 1,500+ delegate Trust & Safety Plenary (Netizen Townhall) will take place. There'll be eight themed tracks—from cyber diplomacy to quantum security—and a CyberPeace Exhibition showing off new tools in cybersecurity and AI safety.

Special focus on vulnerable groups

The summit wraps up on February 10 with inclusive programming for children, seniors, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Through policy roundtables and hands-on demos, the event aims to deliver real solutions for issues like AI safety and online child protection—helping shape a more trustworthy digital world for all.