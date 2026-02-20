Global leaders, tech giants gather at India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit is taking over New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20, bringing together between 15 and 20 heads of government, 60 ministers, and hundreds of top AI minds from more than 100 countries.
Over 300 tech exhibitors are joining the action too.
February 20 focuses on global AI governance
February 20 is all about global AI governance, with big discussions at the GPAI Council Meeting and a Leaders' Declaration on responsible AI use.
The summit's main goal: making sure countries in the Global South get fair access to AI by focusing on things like inclusion, trust, resilience, science, resources, and social good.
Tech investments and initiatives in the spotlight
Major players aren't holding back—Google just dropped news of a $15B investment in India's AI infrastructure. Microsoft pledged $50B to support the Global South.
NVIDIA was listed among the attendees. Plus, India joined the US-led Pax Silica initiative, and the World Bank spotlighted how "small" AI can help agriculture, health, and education.