Global study finds over half of migratory bird species declining
A new global study just revealed that more than half of migratory bird species are shrinking in numbers.
Researchers from Georgetown University, the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, and an international team of ornithologists reported that nearly 300 species are already classified as globally threatened because of habitat destruction, climate change, invasive species, pesticide use, disease, and collisions with buildings, power lines, and other infrastructure.
Global action urged for migratory birds
Migratory birds aren't just travelers; they help pollinate plants and control pests across continents.
The study highlights that protecting habitats and tracking these birds closely can actually turn things around: waterfowl and raptors have bounced back before.
Co-lead author Peter Marra summed it up: "The challenge now is bringing together the partnerships, resources, political will and public commitment needed to implement those solutions at the scale migratory birds require."
The message is clear: global teamwork is needed to save these birds, starting now.