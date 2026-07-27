GM, Siemens use AI to predict faults and improve production

GM's WeldBrAIn checks car welds in real time, while AI sensors spot early signs of wear, and AI-based cameras have caught 72 component failures before they become big problems.

Firms using Senseye cut downtime by half and save on maintenance costs. Their Industrial Copilot lets workers use voice commands for tasks, and Inspekto's computer vision catches defects fast.

Altogether, these upgrades mean fewer disruptions and more reliable production.