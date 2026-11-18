Gmail and Apple services including Apple Pay and iCloud down
On Tuesday, tons of people had trouble using Gmail and key Apple services like Apple Pay and iCloud.
The outages were big enough that Downdetector lit up with complaints.
Even Apple's own status page admitted to issues with the App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud logins, but so far, Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Outlook issues, US flights grounded
This isn't just a one-off: last week saw Microsoft Outlook struggling too, while a major tech glitch even grounded all flights in the US for a bit.
These back-to-back disruptions show how much we rely on these systems, and how messy things can get when they go down.