Next Article
Gmail for Android gets Material You redesign: Check new features
Gmail for Android is rolling out a significant redesign with the new Material 3 Expressive (M3E) updates.
The search bar now stands out more, and the menu and profile icons have moved outside it for a cleaner vibe.
Since June, users have also noticed sleeker message containers and smoother swipe animations that make checking your inbox feel more modern.
'Mark as read' button in notifications
There's also a handy update to notifications: the "Mark as read" button is now available on all devices running version 2025.08.04.x.
You'll find it right between Delete/Archive and Reply—making it way easier to clear those unread emails on the go.