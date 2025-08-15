Gmail for Android gets Material You redesign: Check new features Technology Aug 15, 2025

Gmail for Android is rolling out a significant redesign with the new Material 3 Expressive (M3E) updates.

The search bar now stands out more, and the menu and profile icons have moved outside it for a cleaner vibe.

Since June, users have also noticed sleeker message containers and smoother swipe animations that make checking your inbox feel more modern.