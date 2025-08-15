New gel can help you deal with dry mouth

The hydrogel absorbs up to four times its weight in artificial saliva and gradually releases moisture over four hours at body temperature—keeping your mouth hydrated for longer. You can reuse it at least five times, and lab tests show it's safe for cells.

Researchers are now working on making it tougher

Dry mouth isn't just annoying—it can lead to tooth decay, gum issues, and trouble eating.

Most treatments don't last or come with side effects.

This new gel is affordable, reusable, and non-invasive.

Researchers are now working on making it even tougher and fully dissolvable for easy use in the future.