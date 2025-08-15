Microsoft probes Israel's alleged use of Azure for surveillance
Microsoft just kicked off an independent investigation after reports claimed Israel's Unit 8200 used the company's Azure cloud to store huge amounts of Palestinian phone calls.
This move comes right after a Guardian article brought these allegations to light, and Microsoft wants to see if any of its rules or service terms were broken.
Microsoft previously investigated similar claims
Earlier this year, Microsoft wrapped up a similar investigation that found no evidence to date that the Israeli military had failed to comply with its terms of service or used Azure to target or harm people in Gaza, but fresh details have sparked new concerns—especially about whether some employees failed to disclose what they knew.
With pressure mounting from staff and campaigns like No Azure for Apartheid, Microsoft says it's reviewing its contracts and human rights commitments.
The company has promised to share the results publicly once the investigation wraps up.