This AI robot can now fold your laundry
Figure, an AI robotics company, just showed off its humanoid robot, Figure 02, folding laundry all on its own in a video released August 14, 2025.
This is a big step for robots because laundry is surprisingly tough—fabrics are unpredictable and tricky to handle.
The demo highlights how far AI-powered robots have come in tackling everyday chores.
Figure 02's growing skillset
Figure 02 pulled off this laundry trick using the Helix visual language system—no major redesigns needed, just new training data.
Earlier this year, the same robot sorted mail packages too. Its growing skillset hints at a future where robots could help out with all sorts of daily tasks.