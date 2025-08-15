This AI robot can now fold your laundry Technology Aug 15, 2025

Figure, an AI robotics company, just showed off its humanoid robot, Figure 02, folding laundry all on its own in a video released August 14, 2025.

This is a big step for robots because laundry is surprisingly tough—fabrics are unpredictable and tricky to handle.

The demo highlights how far AI-powered robots have come in tackling everyday chores.