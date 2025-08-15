Researchers discover missing link between small, supermassive black holes

By digging into LIGO's third run, scientists identified five black holes in this lite range after mergers. Some even sit in the mysterious "mass gap" where normal stars can't create them, hinting these oddballs likely form from repeated smash-ups—not just dying stars.

Discovery helps fill gaps in understanding black hole growth, evolution

For anyone curious about space mysteries, it's another step toward understanding how the wildest objects in our universe come to be.