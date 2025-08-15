New damselfly species discovered in Western Ghats

At first, researchers thought these damselflies were an old species called the Red-spot Shadowdamsel. But closer looks under a microscope—and some genetic testing—showed they're actually unique: one's coffee-brown, the other's got a reddish body. Both are found only in this region.

Importance of damselflies

These shadowdamsels are more than just cool finds—they help signal if a forest stream is healthy since they need clean water and lots of shade to survive.

Sadly, their habitats are shrinking due to expanding plantations and loss of tree cover.

Finding them highlights why protecting these forests is so important—there could be even more hidden species waiting to be discovered.