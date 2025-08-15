'Forever chemicals' linked to serious health issues in new study

Study found gene changes linked to several diseases

Researchers looked at blood samples from 300 firefighters who had been exposed to high levels of PFAS on the job.

They discovered gene changes linked to leukemia and several other cancers—including bladder, liver, thyroid, and breast cancer.

The study also noticed gene changes connected to Alzheimer's disease and autoimmune conditions like lupus and asthma.

Lead researcher Melissa Furlong said this work is key for figuring out which PFAS compounds matter most for our health.