'Forever chemicals' linked to serious health issues in new study
A new study from the University of Arizona has found that "forever chemicals" (PFAS), which are used in things like firefighting foam and gear, can actually change how our genes work.
These changes are tied to serious health issues—think cancers, neurological problems, and autoimmune diseases.
The research, published August 15, 2025, could help scientists spot PFAS-related illnesses earlier and develop better treatments.
Study found gene changes linked to several diseases
Researchers looked at blood samples from 300 firefighters who had been exposed to high levels of PFAS on the job.
They discovered gene changes linked to leukemia and several other cancers—including bladder, liver, thyroid, and breast cancer.
The study also noticed gene changes connected to Alzheimer's disease and autoimmune conditions like lupus and asthma.
Lead researcher Melissa Furlong said this work is key for figuring out which PFAS compounds matter most for our health.