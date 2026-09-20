GMO Internet Group unveils Japan's 1st 'Humanoid ambulance' van
Technology
GMO Internet Group has unveiled Japan's first-ever "Humanoid Ambulance," a van staffed by a humanoid robot engineer, ready to repair other robots wherever they break down.
Created by GMO Internet Group, this techy ambulance looks like the real deal and shows how serious Japan is about blending advanced robotics into everyday life.
Van provides on site robot repairs
The Humanoid Ambulance can service robots sold by GMO, offering quick fixes right where problems happen or taking them in for bigger repairs if needed.
It's part of Japan's big push to eye a 30% market share of the global robotics market, which could be worth $370 billion by 2040.
Moves like this, plus partnerships with companies like Japan Airlines, are helping cement Japan's place as a true tech powerhouse.