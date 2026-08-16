GNET report warns AI-generated fruit videos show violent extremist content
Technology
A new report from the Global Network on Extremism and Technology (GNET) is sounding the alarm about AI-generated fruit videos: those animated fruit clips popping up online.
Lately, these videos have started showing disturbing scenes of violence and even references to extremist groups, which experts say could be harmful for kids watching them.
GNET warns normalization risk for children
GNET warns that seeing this kind of content might make violence seem normal to children and could nudge them toward more extreme online spaces.
GNET stands by its message: mass-produced AI content targeting young audiences can have real risks if left unchecked.