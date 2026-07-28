GoKwik and PayU enable ChatGPT shopping for Hyphen, Beardo, Kilrr
Technology
Shopping just got a techy upgrade. Now you can browse and buy from brands like Hyphen, Beardo, and Kilrr straight through ChatGPT.
Thanks to GoKwik and PayU, you can search for products, get AI-powered suggestions, add things to your cart, and pay, all without leaving the chat.
GoKwik merchants join without setup
If a brand already uses GoKwik, they can join in easily: no extra setup needed.
PayU handles payments via UPI, cards, wallets, or net banking.
More D2C brands are joining soon. GoKwik and PayU also plan to expand this feature to more categories and AI platforms, aiming to make online shopping smoother and more personal for everyone.