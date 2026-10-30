Goldman Sachs report: AI robots need 10 million hours data

The report points out that current robots struggle with things like understanding 3-D spaces and reacting quickly, two things you really need for reliable performance.

To move forward, the report suggests dexterous Universal Manipulation Interface (UMI) systems, supported by high-resolution tactile sensing.

Interestingly, the report suggests that collaborative and industrial robots (think factory bots) could become useful much sooner than human-like robots.

Getting the hardware and real-time controls right will be key if we want to see these bots outside research labs any time soon.