Google settles $135 million Android data lawsuit while denying wrongdoing

Android users can claim at www.federalcellularclassaction.com

If you used an Android phone with cellular data anytime from November 12, 2017 up until the settlement is finalized, you might be eligible for a payout (possibly up to $100).

Eligible users will get a claim code by mail or email. Just head to www.federalcellularclassaction.com and enter your info.

If you don't get a notice but think you qualify, reach out at info@federalcellularclassaction.com.

Payments will go out after final court approval, following the final approval hearing, which is scheduled for June 23, 2026.