Google working on Pixel Glow lights for new Pixel laptop
Technology
Google is working on a new Pixel laptop, and it might come with a fresh feature called "Pixel Glow."
Spotted in recent Android test builds, Pixel Glow uses tiny lights on the back of your device to alert you about favorite contact calls or Gemini AI interactions, so you don't have to keep checking your screen.
Pixel glow overridden by flash notifications
Pixel Glow is designed for hands-free notifications, but existing flash notifications will override it.
While we haven't seen light cutouts in leaked Pixel 11 images yet, Google might tuck this feature into the Camera Bar or even the "G" logo.
There's also evidence that Pixel Glow will be available on laptops, showing Google still loves experimenting with new ways to connect its devices.