Google working on Pixel Glow lights for new Pixel laptop

Pixel glow overridden by flash notifications

Pixel Glow is designed for hands-free notifications, but existing flash notifications will override it.

While we haven't seen light cutouts in leaked Pixel 11 images yet, Google might tuck this feature into the Camera Bar or even the "G" logo.

There's also evidence that Pixel Glow will be available on laptops, showing Google still loves experimenting with new ways to connect its devices.