Google accelerates quantum plans, targets 2029 'Q Day' urging readiness
Google just announced it's fast-tracking its quantum computing plans, now targeting 2029 as "Q Day," the moment quantum computers could seriously shake up online security.
Heather Adkins, Google's VP of security engineering, and Sophie Schmieg, a senior cryptography engineer, say it's time to get ready, since these super-powerful machines could break today's encryption much faster than regular computers.
One million noisy qubits threaten RSA
Quantum computers use qubits (which can be in two states at once) to solve problems way quicker than traditional tech.
Google's new research suggests only 1 million noisy qubits (rather than the previously assumed 1 billion) could crack a 2048-bit RSA key.
This has the tech world buzzing and highlights why moving to post-quantum cryptography is more urgent than ever.