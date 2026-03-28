Google accelerates quantum plans, targets 2029 'Q Day' urging readiness

One million noisy qubits threaten RSA

Quantum computers use qubits (which can be in two states at once) to solve problems way quicker than traditional tech.

Google's new research suggests only 1 million noisy qubits (rather than the previously assumed 1 billion) could crack a 2048-bit RSA key.

This has the tech world buzzing and highlights why moving to post-quantum cryptography is more urgent than ever.