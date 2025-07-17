Google Account page receives Material 3 expressive redesign

Check out the revamped layout

Now you'll see your profile pic, name, and email pinned at the top as you scroll.

Switching accounts is easier with a new dropdown.

Sections like Personal info and Security show up as colorful cards with quick descriptions, so most details are right there on one screen.

The update is live if you have Google Play services version 25.25.33 on Android 16 (including Pixel and Samsung phones), part of Google's push to make things simpler across all their apps.