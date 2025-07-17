Google Account page receives Material 3 expressive redesign
Google just rolled out a fresh look for its Account page on Android, using the new Material 3 Expressive design.
The update, launching on July 17, ditches the old tabs for a cleaner list style—think more like your phone's Settings app.
Just tap "Manage your Google Account" in any Google app to see it.
Check out the revamped layout
Now you'll see your profile pic, name, and email pinned at the top as you scroll.
Switching accounts is easier with a new dropdown.
Sections like Personal info and Security show up as colorful cards with quick descriptions, so most details are right there on one screen.
The update is live if you have Google Play services version 25.25.33 on Android 16 (including Pixel and Samsung phones), part of Google's push to make things simpler across all their apps.