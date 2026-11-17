Google acquires Howie AI scheduling assistant to strengthen AI features
Google has snapped up Howie, a smart scheduling assistant that uses artificial intelligence to manage emails and calendars almost like a real-life helper.
The deal was announced on Monday and is all about making Google's artificial intelligence features even stronger, especially as tech giants race to build the best digital assistants.
Howie valued $14 million in 2024
Howie can set up meetings based on your schedule. Its $14 million valuation in 2024 shows it's got some serious potential.
Co-founder and chief executive officer Austin Petersmith said teaming up with Google Labs will help take Howie further.
While the price tag wasn't shared, this move puts Google in direct competition with OpenAI and Meta in the artificial intelligence assistant game.