Google adds 5 updates to AI overviews including expert advice
Google just dropped five handy updates to its AI Overviews, making search results way more useful.
The standout is the new Expert Advice section, which pulls real tips and insights from forums and social media, so if you're looking up stuff like photography hacks or pet care, you'll see advice straight from people who've been there.
Each tip links back to the full discussion, so it's easy to dig deeper.
Google adds source and subscription links
Now, links to original sources are built right into the summaries, making it easier to check facts or read more.
There's also a new section suggesting extra sources for anyone wanting a deep dive on a topic.
If you have news subscriptions, those show up with direct links in AI Mode and Overviews now, so no more hunting around.
Plus, when you hover over links in AI Overviews or AI Mode, you'll see a preview of the site before clicking.
All these tweaks are meant to improve the experience and connect you with info that actually matters to you.