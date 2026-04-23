Google Workspace gets AI overhaul to ease your daily tasks

Google has announced a major update for its Workspace productivity suite, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) to make daily work tasks easier. The updates were revealed at the recent Cloud Next event and are aimed at automating processes in apps like Docs, Sheets, and Gmail . The goal is to reduce the burden of repetitive tasks for users.

AI integration Workspace Intelligence: An AI layer across Google apps The centerpiece of this update is a new system called Workspace Intelligence, an AI layer integrated across Google apps. It pulls context from services like Gmail, Calendar, Chat, and Drive (Docs, Slides, and Sheets) to provide personalized assistance. However, users have complete control over what data the AI can access and can restrict it at any time for more tailored support.

Feature enhancement Gemini's expanded role in Sheets Google is also expanding the role of Gemini within its ecosystem. In Sheets, users can now create entire spreadsheets using simple prompts such as formatting and data inputs. The AI can automatically fill in data based on context, a feature that Google claims can be up to nine times faster than manual entry. Another addition lets users convert raw, unstructured information into neatly organized tables.

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