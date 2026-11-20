Google adds AI chat to desktop homepage via collapsible sidebar
Google just rolled out a new AI chat feature right on its home page, making it easier (and a bit more fun) to get answers or explore ideas.
Now, when you visit Google on desktop, you'll see a collapsed sidebar that you can open by clicking the gray bar on the left side of your screen.
Google centralizes history and conversations
With this update, you can manage your search history, start fresh conversations, or even connect to Gemini Notebook, all from the same place.
Robby Stein from Google says this is about helping users tackle more complex questions and keep the conversation going.
It builds on earlier updates like the AI Mode button and smarter autocomplete, showing Google's push to make searching feel more natural and interactive for everyone.