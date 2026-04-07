Google adds AI enhance button to Photos on Android worldwide
Technology
Google just dropped some handy updates for Photos on Android.
There's a new AI Enhance button that gives your photos an instant "magic fix," automatically improving lighting and contrast with one tap.
This feature is now rolling out worldwide.
Google Photos adds 0.25x-2x playback
You can now adjust how fast or slow your videos play, anywhere from 0.25x to 2x speed, using the three-dot menu while watching.
This feature is still rolling out, so it might not show up for everyone right away, but it's coming soon as Google works to make video features more flexible based on user feedback.