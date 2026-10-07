Google adds AI overviews and proofread to Gmail in early 2026
Big news for Gmail users: in early 2026, Google is adding some handy AI features to make your inbox easier to manage.
Expect AI Overviews that can quickly sum up your emails, a Proofread tool for editing help, and an upgraded AI Inbox, which turns Google's flagship large language model, Gemini, into an intermediary.
The best part? Gmail's familiar look isn't going anywhere.
Gmail offers plain-language Q&A, privacy pledge
You'll be able to ask Gmail questions in plain language and get personalized answers.
The Proofread tool will roll out first for G1 Ultra and Pro subscribers, offering smart suggestions to improve your writing.
The new AI Inbox is being tested now: it sorts emails into tasks and topics but still lets you use the classic view.
Google says your email data won't be used to train its AI models, so privacy stays a top priority.
These updates start in the US (in English), with more regions coming later.