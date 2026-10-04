Google adds AI overviews, proofread, and AI inbox to Gmail

Google is giving Gmail a boost with fresh AI tools: think AI Overviews for quick inbox summaries, a Proofread tool to polish your emails, and an AI Inbox that helps turn messages into tasks and topics.

As Gmail VP of Product Blake Barnes put it, the aim is to add Gemini's smarts: "We want [users] to feel like this is the Gmail they've always known and loved, just more effective," attributed to Gmail VP of Product Blake Barnes.