Google adds AI overviews, proofread, and AI inbox to Gmail
Technology
Google is giving Gmail a boost with fresh AI tools: think AI Overviews for quick inbox summaries, a Proofread tool to polish your emails, and an AI Inbox that helps turn messages into tasks and topics.
As Gmail VP of Product Blake Barnes put it, the aim is to add Gemini's smarts: "We want [users] to feel like this is the Gmail they've always known and loved, just more effective," attributed to Gmail VP of Product Blake Barnes.
Google says emails won't train AI
Right now, AI Inbox is being tested with trusted testers, and Proofread and AI Overviews are available for G1 Ultra and Pro subscribers.
Google also says your email data won't be used to train its AI models.
Plus, handy tools like Help Me Write and Suggested Replies are now free for everyone.