Chrome's new feature can browse web, complete tasks for you

Google has introduced a new "auto browse" feature in its Chrome browser, powered by the Gemini's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The innovative capability is currently available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US . It can perform multi-step tasks such as researching hotel and flight costs, scheduling appointments, filling out online forms, and managing subscriptions, among others.

AI evolution Gemini's capabilities and integration with Chrome Gemini, which started as an AI assistant for answering questions or summarizing webpage content, has evolved to perform more complex tasks. It can now compare products across multiple tabs and recall pages from your browsing history. The latest update also lets Gemini identify items in a photo you're viewing, search for similar ones online, add them to your cart while applying discount codes within budget limits.

Enhanced functionality Gemini's for other Google services Along with these capabilities, Google has also integrated Gemini into several of its services including Gmail, Calendar, Maps, Google Shopping, and Google Flights. This allows the AI to pull information from different apps you use and take actions within them. For instance, if you're traveling to a conference and need to book a flight, Gemini can find that old email with event details and provide recommendations based on context from Google Flights.

