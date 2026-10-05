Google adds Android anti-spoofing tool to block fake bank calls
Google just dropped a fresh set of security features for Android, aiming to make life harder for scammers.
The highlight: an anti-spoofing tool that can automatically block fake calls flagged by your bank's app, so long as you have it installed.
It's a simple way to help stop banking scams before they start.
Android 11+ rollout includes privacy boosts
This call-blocking feature will roll out to devices with Android version 11 or higher in the coming weeks and works with Revolut, Itau, and Nubank in Brazil, but Google says more banks will be supported later in the year.
Plus, Android is getting extra privacy boosts: OTPs will stay hidden from most apps for three hours, threat detection is getting sharper at spotting suspicious behavior, and Android 17 will bring biometric-only unlocks if your phone goes missing, along with better control over what location data apps can access.