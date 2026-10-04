Google adds Android feature blocking calls unverified by bank apps
Technology
Google is stepping up Android security with a fresh anti-spoofing feature that checks if incoming bank calls are legit.
If the call isn't verified through your bank's app, it gets blocked automatically: no more guessing if that "bank" call is real.
Google hides OTPs for 3 hours
Alongside this, Google's adding more layers: one-time passwords (OTPs) will be hidden from most apps for three hours to stop sneaky access, and a Live Threat Detection feature will warn you about suspicious actions like SMS forwarding.
Advanced Protection will also tighten which apps can use accessibility services.
For now, the anti-spoofing tool starts with banks in Brazil like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank on Android 11 or newer.