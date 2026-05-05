Google adds approximate location option to Chrome for Android
Google's rolling out a new privacy feature in Chrome for Android that lets you share only your approximate location with websites: think "Approximate (Neighborhood)," not your doorstep.
This is handy for things like local weather or news, where apps don't really need to know exactly where you are.
The updated permission prompt now gives you both "Precise" and "Approximate" options.
Precise option remains, desktop rollout soon
If you actually want to share your exact location (like for food delivery or finding an ATM), that option's still there.
Google says this gives users more control over your location data.
It's planning to bring this feature to desktop Chrome soon, and developers will be encouraged to ask for precise locations only when it's truly needed.
This update also lines up with the new privacy tools in Android 17, making it easier than ever to keep tabs on who knows where you are.