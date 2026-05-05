Google adds approximate location option to Chrome for Android

Precise option remains, desktop rollout soon

If you actually want to share your exact location (like for food delivery or finding an ATM), that option's still there.

Google says this gives users more control over your location data.

It's planning to bring this feature to desktop Chrome soon, and developers will be encouraged to ask for precise locations only when it's truly needed.

This update also lines up with the new privacy tools in Android 17, making it easier than ever to keep tabs on who knows where you are.