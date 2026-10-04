Google adds auto browse and skills features to Chrome Enterprise
Technology
Google announced fresh AI features for Chrome Enterprise: Auto Browse and Skills.
These tools are all about making work smoother: Auto Browse can handle actions across tabs (think moving info from Google Docs straight into your CRM), while Skills lets you save your go-to AI prompts for quick, one-click tasks.
It's aimed at teams who want to get things done faster, without the hassle.
Google report, Gemini summary aid it
Worried about sneaky "Shadow AI" risks? Google's got you covered with a new report that helps IT spot unauthorized AI use and keep everything secure.
Plus, there's a handy Gemini Summary tool that uses AI to break down updates and highlight what matters, making it easier for IT teams to manage everything behind the scenes.