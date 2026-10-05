Google adds auto browse and skills to Chrome Enterprise
Google just rolled out some fresh AI features for Chrome Enterprise: all about making work smoother and faster.
The new Auto Browse tool can handle tasks across different browser tabs while the Skills feature lets you save and reuse AI workflows to use again in a click.
Basically, it is designed to cut down on repetitive work and help you get things done quicker.
Chrome Enterprise adds telemetry and Okta
On top of that, Google added more ways for IT teams to keep things safe.
There is now better tracking of how AI tools are used, while Chrome Enterprise's extension telemetry helps IT administrators detect suspicious activity, and the GenAI and SaaS report will flag sanctioned and unsanctioned tools.
Chrome Enterprise also works with Okta now for stronger hardware authentication, which helps keep accounts protected from hijacking.
And for administrators, the new Gemini Summary module offers quick AI-generated updates so they can make decisions faster and stay on top of security.