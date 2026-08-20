Google adds emoji size slider to Gboard beta version 18.0.3.x
Google just dropped a new "Emoji size" feature for Gboard beta users, making it super easy to tweak how big or small your emojis look in a row.
Just head to Settings > Preferences > Appearance in beta version 18.0.3.x, and use the slider under "Font size" to see instant previews as you adjust.
Gboard offers 7 per-row emoji layouts
You get seven different options: default is nine emojis per row, but you can switch it up to eight, eight+, seven, seven+, six, or five per row.
The "plus" choices make emojis slightly bigger while preserving the density.
Heads up: these changes don't affect the Emoji Kitchen at the top; that stays as is.
Launched with 3D emojis Pixel 11
This update rolled out today alongside Google's new 3D emojis and Pixel 11 series, showing they're all about making things more personal and fun for users.