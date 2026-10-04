Google adds 'Expert advice' to AI overviews from people online
Technology
Google has rolled out a fresh "Expert Advice" feature in its AI Overviews, making it easier to find real tips from people online.
Now, when you search, you'll see practical insights pulled straight from forums and social media, so you can tap into real-world experiences without endless scrolling.
Google adds source links, reading suggestions
Google also added tools to help you check facts and explore more.
You'll spot direct links to original sources right next to the information, plus suggestions for extra reading if you want a deeper dive.
All these updates are aimed at making your search faster, smarter, and way more useful.