Google adds file slicing controls to Gemini AI, saving tokens
Google just rolled out "File Slicing Controls" for Gemini AI, making it way easier (and faster) to get what you need from big files.
Now, you can tell Gemini to focus on specific sections, like certain pages of a PDF, instead of scanning everything, which saves time and cuts down on those pesky usage tokens.
Gemini improves Office and OpenDocument handling
Gemini also got an upgrade for handling files like Microsoft Office documents and OpenDocument formats.
Before, you had to tweak your files so the AI wouldn't waste resources or hit limits.
With this update, Gemini can spot key info in your files automatically, no extra prep needed, so working with documents is simpler whether you're coding or just getting stuff done.