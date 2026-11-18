Google adds Nest Thermostat savings dashboard in US and Canada
Google just dropped a bunch of updates for its Home platform, with some nice upgrades for the Nest Thermostat.
Starting in December, in the US and Canada, you'll see a dashboard that shows your estimated cumulative savings (pretty handy if you like tracking how much you're saving).
These features start rolling out in December in the US and Canada.
Google Home adds sensors and features
Starting in December, Nest thermostat owners in the US and Canada can also balance hot and cold spots with compatible third-party room sensors with their 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat.
Starting in December, we're rolling out new Dynamic Farsight faces, including one that tracks moon phases.
If you're on Google Home Premium Advanced, you'll get audio descriptions accompanying event descriptions for camera and doorbell events. Cameras will also get improved Activity Zones with tighter boundary precision.
And good news: Gemini for Home is now 20% faster at handling requests. The Google Home website also gets faster scrubbing and new keyboard shortcuts to make navigation smoother.
Gemini for Home is also planning to launch in India, Taiwan, and Brazil soon.