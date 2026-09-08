Google adds 'Remembered' tab to Find hub with Gemini AI
Technology
Google just dropped a "Remembered" tab in its Find Hub app, making it way easier to keep track of where you stash your stuff.
Now, you can ask Gemini AI to remember things like, "Remember that I put my passport in my top dresser drawer," or simply type it in yourself.
The new tab sits alongside Devices and People and shows up as a bookmark icon with a Gemini spark.
Saved items appear in the app
Everything you add gets listed in one spot, so if you ever forget where something is, just check the app or ask Gemini hands-free.
You can also add photos, locations (like "Home"), and notes for extra details.
The update is rolling out now on Google Play Store, but isn't available for everyone just yet.