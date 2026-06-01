Google adds 'Search Services History' for AI training and personalization

Opt-out preserved and save media optional

This isn't the same as the old Web & App Activity setting. Search Services History is separate.

If you don't want Google saving this stuff, you can turn off the setting or uncheck "Save Media."

Already opted out of search history before? No worries, the new feature stays off by default for you. Plus, any personalization settings you've picked will carry over automatically as Google rolls this out over the next few months.