Google adds 'Search Services History' for AI training and personalization
Google just dropped a feature called "Search Services History" that saves what you do with tools like Google Lens, Search Live, and even voice or audio in Translate.
The idea? To train their AI and make suggestions and ads more personalized, if you want that.
You can choose to turn on "Personalized Recommendations," but it's totally optional.
Opt-out preserved and save media optional
This isn't the same as the old Web & App Activity setting. Search Services History is separate.
If you don't want Google saving this stuff, you can turn off the setting or uncheck "Save Media."
Already opted out of search history before? No worries, the new feature stays off by default for you. Plus, any personalization settings you've picked will carry over automatically as Google rolls this out over the next few months.