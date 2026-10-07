Google adds skills to Chrome desktop to save Gemini prompts
Technology
Google just dropped a new feature called "Skills" for Chrome on desktop, and it's all about making your chats with AI (specifically Google Gemini) smoother.
Now, you can save your prompts and reuse them anytime: just type a forward slash or pick from a menu.
No more retyping the same stuff over and over.
Chrome Ask Gemini sidebar gains skills
Skills is built right into Chrome's Ask Gemini sidebar, so you can ask questions about web pages or quickly run tasks like comparing products or figuring out nutrition info.
There's also a library of ready-made Skills you can tweak for common tasks.
Some actions, like sending emails, will still ask for your OK to keep things secure.
For now, Skills is only rolling out to US English users on Chrome desktop, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!